Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 931,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,246,845 shares.The stock last traded at $0.91 and had previously closed at $0.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,019,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Senseonics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Senseonics by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

