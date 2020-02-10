Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,255.60

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,255.60 and traded as high as $2,573.00. Severn Trent shares last traded at $2,560.00, with a volume of 289,192 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,211.60 ($29.09).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,545.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,263.74.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.