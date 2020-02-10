Sfmg LLC Acquires 175 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Argus set a $82.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $77.87. 3,097,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

