Sfmg LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $64,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,746. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

