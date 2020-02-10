Sfmg LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.88. 4,455,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,176. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.