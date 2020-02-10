Sfmg LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. 417,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

