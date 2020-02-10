Sfmg LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 827,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.