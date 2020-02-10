Sfmg LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,984,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,023,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

