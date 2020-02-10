Sfmg LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,915. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

