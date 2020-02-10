Sfmg LLC Sells 391 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.70. 4,331,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,428. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

