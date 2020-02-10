Sfmg LLC Sells 83 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $167.55. 317,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average of $162.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

