SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 545,858 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 175.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Uranium Energy worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 113.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 93.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 50,450 shares during the period.

Shares of UEC stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,415. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.58.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

