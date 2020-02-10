SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,322 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 208.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

