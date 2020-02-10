SG Americas Securities LLC Has $709,000 Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 222.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,420,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 204.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,196,000 after buying an additional 336,956 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 204.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 501,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,374. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.97. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

