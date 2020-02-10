SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DQ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $83.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

