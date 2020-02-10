SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Vision Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 990,312 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KW remained flat at $$22.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

