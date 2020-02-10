Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 10,040 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,697,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 166,371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth $423,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Jones Bryn 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

