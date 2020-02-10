Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 4,150 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. 89,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,981. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

