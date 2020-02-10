Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,324,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,969,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

