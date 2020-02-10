Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 34,900 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up about 0.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 146,566 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 646,361 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 594,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th.

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $924.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.