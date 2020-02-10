Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 400 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.81. 2,276,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

