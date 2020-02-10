Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $572.28. 506,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,685. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.34. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

