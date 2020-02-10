Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,820.00

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,820 ($37.10) and last traded at GBX 2,770 ($36.44), with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at £115.50 ($151.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 million and a PE ratio of 491.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

