Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 563 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 697,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,592. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.