Sigma Planning Corp Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 687,259 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 943,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 929,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,087,000 after buying an additional 634,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 642,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 137,616 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

