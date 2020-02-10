Sigma Planning Corp Has $614,000 Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,145,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.75. 7,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,410. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

