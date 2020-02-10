Sigma Planning Corp Invests $714,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,329,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,271,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,681,000 after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB remained flat at $$53.56 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.