Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $43.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,304. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

