Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 157 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

