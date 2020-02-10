Sigma Planning Corp Sells 75 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.60. 232,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $251.62.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

