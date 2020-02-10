SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 8,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,627. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

