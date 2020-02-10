Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,037,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. 5,223,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $29.07.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

