Simplex Trading LLC Has $640,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 147,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 544,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 139,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,182,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,877,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

