Simplex Trading LLC Invests $546,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. 3,500,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,788. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

