Simplex Trading LLC Invests $906,000 in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,467,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 568,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,934.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 380,095 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 88,843.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 118,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,773. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

