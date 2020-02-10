Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 15,684 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 140.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,532. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

