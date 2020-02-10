Simplex Trading LLC Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 864.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LABD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,285. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

