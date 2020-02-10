Simplex Trading LLC Takes $17.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.0% of Simplex Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

EFA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. 22,188,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,503,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

