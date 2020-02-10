Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of SHI opened at $26.27 on Monday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.