SJA Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.44. 1,039,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.