SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.30. 9,689,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,581,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit