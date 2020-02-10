SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.30. 9,689,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,581,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

