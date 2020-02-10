SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. 772,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,746. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

