Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Roth Capital currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Global by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

