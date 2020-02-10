Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $38.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.55 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $38.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year sales of $156.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.05 million to $157.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $164.97 million, with estimates ranging from $161.66 million to $168.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solar Capital.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Solar Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Talarico bought 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

