Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 67,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $893.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

