Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $3,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,100. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.85.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

