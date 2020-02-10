SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $482,033.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z and Kucoin. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $482,033.00 and approximately $18,952.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

