SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,099. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

