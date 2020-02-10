SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.63. 67,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

