SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $51,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.85. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $328.72 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

